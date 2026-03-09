The Los Angeles Rams just acquired a lockdown defender and then reset the entire market. Just days after pulling off a blockbuster trade with the Kansas City Chiefs, the Rams and Trent McDuffie reached an agreement on a historic four-year, $124 million contract extension.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the deal includes a staggering $100 million in guaranteed money, officially making McDuffie the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history.

The move signals a massive shift for the Los Angeles secondary. By securing McDuffie through the 2029 season, the Rams have stabilized a defense that desperately needed an elite cornerstone. The 25-year-old cornerback arrives in Hollywood with a resume that justifies the price tag. During the 2025 season, McDuffie remained one of the league’s most feared coverage specialists, allowing a completion percentage under 55% while serving as the engine of the Chiefs' secondary.