Kelvin Sampson didn't hold back on what made the difference in the No. 2 Houston Cougars' 73-66 loss to the No 4 Arizona Wildcats on Saturday afternoon.

Sampson is going through his 12th season as the Cougars' head coach. He looks to make his way back to the national championship game, where he and Houston finished as the runners-up last season.

However, that means they will have to go through another tough schedule to return there. That includes going through ups and downs as they lost to Arizona. Sampson reflected on the loss after the game, pointing out one aspect that played a significant role on who came out on top in the contest.

“They've got an outstanding team. Really well coached. They remind me of a lot of the teams we've had around here. They came in here with the right mindset. And maybe we didn't have the right mindset,” Sampson said, per reporter Chris Baldwin.

How Kelvin Sampson, Houston performed against Arizona

The loss to No. 4 Arizona will be one that Kelvin Sampson and Houston will learn a lot from. Knowing they can't lose any more home games moving forward, it will be all hands-on deck for the No. 2 Cougars.

Three players scored in double-digits for Houston in the loss. Kingston Flemings led the way with a stat line of 17 points, eight rebounds and four assists. He shot 6-of-17 from the field, including 1-of-4 from beyond the arc, and 4-of-4 from the free-throw line. Emanuel Sharp came next with 14 points and three rebounds, Chris Cenac Jr. put up 10 points and 13 rebounds, while Milos Uzan provided nine points and three assists.

Houston fell to a 23-4 overall record this season, going 11-3 in its Big 12 matchups so far. They go down to the second spot in the conference standings, being above the Iowa State Cyclones and the Kansas Jayhawks while trailing the No. 4 Wildcats.

The No. 2 Cougars will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being on the road. They are due for a big contest as they face the No. 8 Kansas Jayhawks on Feb. 23 at 9 p.m. ET.