UCLA basketball watched its Big Ten title hopes slip away after Donovan Dent went down. An undermanned Bruins team fell to Purdue in the 73-66 semifinals loss. But head coach Mick Cronin opted to hold his head high.

Plus raved about how he “couldn't be more proud” of this group despite the loss.

“Extremely proud of my team, down two great players, but we've got other great players. They came up with a valiant, valiant effort today. Couldn't be more proud of them,” Cronin said postgame.

Tyler Bilodeau was the other notable UCLA injury before the Purdue game. Cronin needed to operate with a reshuffled lineup but still handed the Boilermakers all they could handle at the United Center in Chicago.

Is UCLA projected to land in NCAA Tournament after Purdue loss?

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The Bruins faced bubble status ahead of Selection Sunday. Holding an 11-loss record presents why UCLA's tourney chances are in limbo.

But Team Rankings believes UCLA will get in, handing the Bruins a 100% chance to clinch a spot. That includes a 95.2% probability to earn an at-large bid. The website lastly predicts a No. 8 seed at the highest for Cronin and his team.

CBS Sports bracketology believes the Bruins will go higher than eight, landing a No. 7 projection for the Midwest regional. Texas A&M out of the Southeastern Conference is the opponent in this scenario.

ESPN's Joe Lunardi is another envisioning a seventh seed. Except the bracketologist pits UCLA versus Atlantic Coast Conference representative North Carolina State out in Philadelphia.

Cronin and the Bruins will learn their fate after 6 p.m. ET Sunday.