The St. John's basketball team are Big East champions once again. Rick Pitino won his second Big East tournament title at the school on Saturday night, defeating the UConn Huskies 72-52. The emotion was high after the game, as Pitino dropped the F-bomb while speaking with the television broadcast crew.

“Johnnies don't surrender, you f***ing get after it,” Pitino said, per Barstool St. John's. Pitino quickly stopped speaking to correct himself, after using the profanity.

JOHNNIES DONT FATIGUE, JOHNNIES DONT SURRENDER, YOU FUCKING GET AFTER IT pic.twitter.com/v8RCmJeGry — Barstool St. John’s (@SJUBarstool) March 15, 2026

St. John's used strong defense to deliver the knockout punch to UConn. The team won the school's fifth Big East tournament title.

“This championship means the world to us. It means the world to our fans,” Pitino said during the postgame celebration, per the Associated Press. “I'm so proud of every one of our players.”

St. John's had lost a tough game to UConn in late February. In that contest, the Huskies blew out the Red Storm by more than 30 points.

“We never mentioned revenge,” Pitino said.

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St. John's never trailed in Saturday's championship game. It was the third time that the two schools had met to play the conference tournament championship game. The last meeting in the Big East final was all the way back in 2000.

“All credit to St. John's. They jumped us to start the game,” UConn head coach Dan Hurley said. “St. John's is built incredibly well to play in this conference.”

Pitino continues to show that he is one of the most dominant coaches in college basketball. He may be the most dominant. This is just his third season at St. John's. He has immediately turned around the culture.

“Pitino won his 16th conference tournament title, fifth in the Big East after three with Louisville. He is the first Big East coach to win back-to-back at two schools,” the Associated Press reported.

St. John's now moves on to the NCAA tournament, for the second consecutive season.