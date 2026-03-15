Arizona basketball completed its Big 12 title march by holding off Houston 79-74. The journey to the top of the conference wasn't easy, as the Wildcats had to beat the national title game runner-up. But Tommy Lloyd praised his “humble warriors” in getting the job done.

All while naming off one key that propelled the Big 12 title run.

“They've had this unbreakable spirit,” Lloyd said. “They have such a humility about them.”

It's now the first Big 12 championship for Lloyd. But his approach is one game at a time moving ahead.

Which now likely means a No. 1 seed ahead of Selection Sunday. But for which region?

Arizona could face past March Madness surprise

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Wildcats beware, the potential first opponent could be a past bracket buster.

CBS Sports bracketology plugs the Big 12 champs as the top seed out west. But the opponent in this scenario? UMBC, which stunned the world back in 2018 by toppling top-seeded Virginia. The Retrievers emerged as the first-ever No. 16 seed to win a March Madness game.

UMBC could still land a No. 15 seed after winning the American East Conference with a 24-8 record. Arizona could also see another possibility in a one versus 16 scenario.

Howard out of the MEAC is the opponent per ESPN's Joe Lunardi. The bracketologist plugs this matchup to happen in the San Diego regional.

Arizona, again, has been tested throughout the tournament, Even Jaden Bradley needed a buzzer beater to lift his team past Iowa State before the conference championship contest. But Arizona survived, arguably, the most loaded basketball conference with taking only two losses all season. The ‘Cats will enter the NCAA Tournament as one of the heavy favorites to win the national title.