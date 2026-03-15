The Utah State Aggies basketball program took home the Mountain West Conference Championship on Saturday after defeating the San Diego State Aztecs 73-62. It's the first conference title win for the program since 2020, and it also guaranteed their spot in the March Madness Tournament.

Utah State ends the season with an impressive 28-6 record. Saturday's victory was led by guard MJ Collins, who ended the contest with 20 points, three rebounds, one assist, and three steals while shooting 53.3% from the floor and 40.0% from beyond the three-point line.

It is currently unknown which seed Utah State will be in the March Madness Tournament. Head coach Jerrod Calhoun and the Aggies won't know for sure until Selection Sunday on March 15. This will be the program's fourth consecutive appearance in the Big Dance. The furthest the program has ever reached in the NCAA Tourney is the Elite Eight in 1970.

Article Continues Below

The Aggies have been a bit of a powerhouse in the Mountain West Conference in recent years. Especially under Calhoun, who owns a near 80.0% wining percentage as the program's head coach. It's just in time, too, as Utah State is set to move to the Pac-12 Conference by next season.

With the March Madness Tournament right around the corner, the Aggies will continue to rely on their strong backcourt. Collins and Mason Falslev are the go-to options in the scoring department. This season, MJ Collins is averaging 17.5 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game, while Falselv is averaging 16.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per contest.

Selection Sunday is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. EST on March 15. That's when Utah State will know their seeding for the NCAA Tournament.