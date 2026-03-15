Dan Hurley explained the next steps for UConn after the No. 6 Huskies lost 72-52 to the No. 13 St. John's Red Storm on Saturday night.

Hurley and UConn hoped to beat St. John's in the Big East Championship Game, having lost control of the regular-season title in the final week. However, that also didn't come to fruition as they lost in a blowout. Hurley reflected on the loss after the game, via Fox College Hoops.

“We just laid an egg, so what we'll do is the same thing we did in 2023. We'll stay in the hotel tonight. The coaches will break down the film. We'll watch the edit in the morning with the team, and we'll leave the Big East Tournament experience here on Sunday morning. It feels like a marathon. So we obviously have to try to [figure out] how the hell we're going to get out of here with the bus through the city, which is what I'm thinking about right now,” Hurley said.

“Oddly, yeah, we're gonna do what we did in '23; we'll leave it here. We know that we play our best basketball in the NCAA Tournament and versus non-conference teams. So our group knows that this is a really physical league. That was a really physical game, and we're excited to play in the NCAA Tournament that doesn't get played like that.”

UConn HC Dan Hurley discusses the plan moving forward after UConn’s loss in the Big East championship game. pic.twitter.com/FpXLlS5mA8 — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 15, 2026

How Dan Hurley, UConn performed against St. John's

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Dan Hurley has two national championships to his name in 2023 and 2024, knowing what he can pull off with UConn this year in the NCAA Tournament.

Only one player scored in double-digits for UConn in the loss to St. John's. Tarris Reed Jr. led the team with 17 points, seven rebounds and a block. Alex Karaban came next with seven points and five rebounds, while Silas Demary Jr. and Eric Reibe scored six points each.

UConn fell to a 29-5 overall record on the season, having gone 17-3 in its Big East matchups. The No. 6 Huskies will move on and look forward to their journey in the NCAA Tournament, awaiting their bracket when Selection Sunday commences on March 15.