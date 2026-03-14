Michigan star Yaxel Lendeborg has been one of the biggest stories of the 2025-2026 college basketball season, and he took it a step further with a last-second game-winner against Wisconsin in the Big Ten Tournament Semifinal. After the biggest moment of his career, Lendeborg shed light on what it meant for him at this point in his journey.

Lendeborg has dominated college basketball for years, but he is only in his first season with a power conference team after transferring from UAB to Michigan in the 2025 offseason. The 23-year-old admitted that he “always dreamed” of hitting a clutch shot in a moment as heavy as the Big Ten Tournament.

“I live for those moments, man,” Lendeborg said in his post-game interview. “I've always dreamed of hitting a shot like that, so today was my moment to finally make it come true, and I did.”

Lendeborg added that he “loves Michigan” with everything he has and desperately wants to bring another conference title back to Ann Arbor.

“I love Michigan with everything in my heart. I'm so excited to be able to play in the championship game for those guys. Hopefully, we can bring it home.”

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"I have always dreamed of hitting a shot like that. Today was my moment to finally make it come true and I did." Yaxel Lendeborg told @TracyWolfson about his special moment. pic.twitter.com/Aa943LE6Bc — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 14, 2026

Michigan is the defending Big Ten Tournament champion, beating Wisconsin in the 2025 title game. Another title victory would make them the first back-to-back champions since John Beilein's Wolverines teams repeated in 2017 and 2018.

A conference championship is not Michigan's ultimate goal, but it would put the cherry on top of a dominant season. With a win over Wisconsin, the only team to beat them during regular-season Big Ten play, the Wolverines became the first team to defeat all 17 conference foes in a single season.

Win or lose on Sunday, Lendeborg and Michigan are poised to enter March Madness as a one-seed. They seek the first national title in program history since 1989.