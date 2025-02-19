When former Illinois basketball player Terrence Shannon Jr had an unforgettable moment with his jersey retirement, head coach Brad Underwood reacted like many. Also, the Illinois AD called Shannon's retirement ‘inexcusable.' His jersey was presented to him as upside down.

However, it didn't seem to bother the former Fighting Illini forward in the slightest. Funny enough, he used the moment as an inspiration to others. It caught the eye of his former head coach. Following Tuesday's 95-74 loss to the Wisconsin Badgers, Underwood gave props to his Shannon for how he dealt with the blunder.

“I couldn't be any more proud of the way that young man handled that situation– his moment,” Underwood said via Glenn Kinley of WCIA 3 station in Illinois. “And then to turn it around and give it all to charity.”

Shannon gave the proceeds from his jersey retirement all to charity. It took many people by surprise, considering the enormity of the moment. However, he's currently making a mark in the NBA. With the Minnesota Timberwolves, head coach Chris Finch has given him more and more of an opportunity with each game.

There's a reason he had his jersey retired with Illinois basketball.

Terrence Shannon Jr's impact on Illinois basketball is felt

The two years he spent in Champaign were truly felt. It put Illinois basketball back on the map. He was a two-time All-Big Ten guard, as well as an All-American in his final season. Not to mention, his 23 points per game was the highest on the team and one of the highest in the conference.

They won the Big 10 championship last season and made it to the Elite Eight. Although they were stomped by UConn, it was a great showing by the Fighting Illini. Furthermore, it established them as a quality basketball program once again. However, since Shannon Jr left, it hasn't been the same.

The 17-11 record is a bit disappointing, considering that they were the No. 3 seed last season in the NCAA tournament. Despite the shortcomings of the program, the former standout is making a way in the NBA.

Shannon Jr has been the unheralded player coming into his own for the Timberwolves, amid their injuries. He's taken advantage of the opportunity, just as he did in college. At the end of the day, his example of not letting an embarrassing moment define someone is something that other players should emulate.

It impressed Underwood and likely many other coaches across the country.