Illinois head basketball coach Brad Underwood is a man of many words, but he struggled to express how much he feels junior forward Ben Humrichous has improved in the last year. Underwood eventually found a way to word it after the Illini's win over Washington, but in an unorthodox manner involving Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo's mother.

Underwood heaped praise on Humrichous' defense in the win, noting how much he feels the junior has improved in that regard. The 62-year-old bluntly claimed Humrichous “couldn't guard a dead man” last season, but now is a “phenomenal” defender.

As if the dead man quote wasn't enough, Underwood emphasized his point by saying Izzo's 99-year-old mother would have scored 20 points on Humrichous during the 2024-2025 season.

“To be very honest, last year, I'm not sure Ben could guard a dead man,” Underwood said, via FOX. “Probably would give up 20 to Izzo's mom last year. This year, he's guarding everybody and just doesn't make mistakes. Tom, don't get pissed and call me tonight when you see this. I hear she's a hell of a player.

“Ben's phenomenal. Like I said, he does everything he's supposed to do. Talks, communicates, accepted his role. I've said it for two years — he's a really, really good shooter.”

"He probably would give up 20 to Izzo’s mom last year.”@IlliniMBB HC Brad Underwood touches on the growth he’s seen from senior Ben Humrichous. pic.twitter.com/MLPOOVYlP7 — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 30, 2026

Ironically, Humrichous' numbers suggest he has declined in his second year with Illinois. He is averaging five fewer minutes per game and is coming off the bench after logging 26 starts as a sophomore.

However, his defense has noticeably improved, particularly his lateral movement and timing on blocks. Humrichous averages 0.7 blocks per game, the same as he did in 2024-2025, despite playing significantly fewer minutes.