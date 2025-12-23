One week after suffering a heartbreaking loss to Nebraska, No. 20 Illinois bounced back big time. On Monday, they came out and dominated Missouri 91-48, a 43-point win.

In the process, Illinois etched its place into Braggin' Rights history, per Carson Gaurdie of ABC News Channel 20. It turned out to be the series's most significant winning margin. This was after Illinois came in as only nine-point favorites.

As a result, the Fighting Illini now have a 9-3 record. Also, head coach Brad Underwood is now 5-4 against Missouri. Keaton Wagler led the way with 22 points, eight rebounds, and four assists. He is fresh off a breakout performance against Ohio State on December 9. In that game, he scored 23 points as the Illini won 88-80. Andrej Stojaković came through with 16 points and three rebounds. Meanwhile, Tomislav Ivisivic finished with 14 points and five rebounds.

From the three-point line, the Illini were 15-for-33. Also, they shot 51.2% from the field. On December 29, they will close out 2025 with a home game against Southern University.

On January 3, the Illini will begin 2026 with a road game against Penn State. So far, the Illini are 1-1 in Big Ten conference play.

The history of the Braggin' Rights rivalry between Illinois and Missouri

Article Continues Below

The series dates all the way back to 1932. On December 21 of that year, Illinois won the inaugural matchup 36-24 in Columbia. From that point on until the 1970s, it was the Illini who routinely came out on top.

From 1976-1979, the matchup was known as the Show Me Classic and would alternate sites. In 1980, the first Braggin' Rights game took place in St. Louis. It was Illinois who won 84-62.

The series has produced some notable moments. In 1993, Missouri won a triple-overtime thriller 108-107. Then, in 2004, the No. 1-ranked Illini won 70-64. In 2014, Illinois' Rayonte Rice hit a game-winning step-back three-pointer at the buzzer.

Overall, Illinois holds the series lead 36-20.