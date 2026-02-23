Indiana basketball's first season under Darian DeVries has been a rocky one, as the Hoosiers try to settle on an identity and build some momentum heading into the Big Ten Tournament and a possible March Madness bid. As they work through that, the Hoosiers are also trying to build out their program for sustained success in the future.

On Monday, Indiana made another move toward that quest. The Hoosiers have hired former Pacers executive Ryan Carr as the program's new executive director of basketball, the team announced in a post on social media.

“His role with the Hoosiers will focus on roster building,” the team said in a release about Carr's role. “He will report directly to DeVries and will assist with other areas of the program, as well.”

Carr has worked for the Pacers in a variety of roles for the last 23 years and will now make the jump to college hoops in the area. His roles with the Pacers were in the scouting and player personnel departments, most recently as the Senior Vice President of Player Personnel from 2024-26. He oversaw a roster in Indianapolis that made a run all the way to the NBA Finals, coming within one game of hoisting the Larry O'Brien Trophy, in 2024-25.

Indiana currently sits at 17-10 on the season and is just inside the projected NCAA Tournament field after a pair of losses to Illinois and Purdue last week. The Hoosiers have avoided the potential bad losses that have been on their schedule thus far, but they do lack some of the quality wins that would make them a surefire tournament team. As a result, DeVries and company will be looking for that signature win during the final couple of weeks before postseason play.

Indiana has a few chances for that coming in March, namely a March 1 home game against Michigan State. However, first on the agenda is avoiding what would be a disastrous slip-up against Northwestern on Tuesday night.