With quarterback Tyler Shough under center, the New Orleans Saints are hoping to take a massive step forward in 2026. However, one of their more promising defensive backs now won't be available to begin the campaign.

Cornerback Beanie Bishop has been suspended for the first three games of the 2026 season, via Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. The reason for his suspension has not yet been revealed.

The Saints added Bishop on a practice squad deal prior after he was released at final cuts by the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, he never ended up making it into a game. New Orleans will now need to wait even longer before he makes his team debut. Or, they could decide to release him outright.

Whether in New Orleans or in free agency – if released – teams will be looking at Bishop's 2024 season. That year, the cornerback showed he has potential to be a real difference maker if given the opportunity.

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Over 17 games with the Steelers, including six starts, Bishop put up 45 tackles, seven passes defended and four interceptions. Of course, the 2026 season will mark two years since that performance. But his pass break up and takeaway numbers are impressive.

It's why the Saints decided to take a chance on him in the first place. Things didn't pan out in the 2025 season, but both player and team were hoping for a greater future after agreeing to a future/reserve contract.

Bishop's suspension now throws a wrench in those plans and casts a dark cloud over his spot on the Saints.