The Memphis Grizzlies will be without a key contributor for the remainder of the season, as guard Scotty Pippen Jr. has undergone season-ending toe surgery.

According to ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel, Pippen underwent a successful sesamoidectomy on Tuesday to address discomfort in his right big toe. The procedure will sideline him for the rest of the 2025-26 campaign, though he is expected to be fully recovered in time for the start of the 2026-27 season.

“Grizzlies' Scotty Pippen Jr. underwent a successful sesamoidectomy today to address discomfort in his right big toe.

Pippen will miss the rest of the season and is expected to be ready for the start of the 2026-27 season.”

Pippen last appeared in Memphis’ 123-120 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on March 7. In that outing, he recorded 11 points, three rebounds, three assists, and one steal while shooting 4-for-7 from the field and 2-for-3 from the free throw line, including one made three-pointer across 23 minutes.

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Scotty Pippen Jr.’s season-ending surgery adds to Grizzlies’ late-season struggles

The 25-year-old concludes his fourth NBA season and third with Memphis having provided steady production in a limited sample size. Across 10 games, including six starts, Pippen averaged 11.4 points, 4.7 assists, and 2.2 rebounds per game. He also posted a career-high 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field, 31.3% from beyond the arc, and a career-best 78.3% from the free throw line in 21.2 minutes per game.

His absence adds to the challenges for a Grizzlies team navigating a difficult stretch late in the season. Memphis currently holds a 23-44 record and is in the midst of an eight-game losing streak.

The Grizzlies will attempt to regroup as they return home to open a two-game homestand against the Denver Nuggets (41-27) on Wednesday night. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET as Memphis looks to stabilize its rotation and close out the season on a stronger note despite Pippen’s absence.