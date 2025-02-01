Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson is getting some heat from opposing fans. During a recent game against Purdue, Woodson was trolled by a Purdue basketball fan. The Boilermakers fan held a sign in the stands saying “Extend Mike Woodson.”

That brutal sentiment was made even worse for Woodson, as the Indiana Hoosiers went down in a close game to Purdue. The Boilermakers won by a 81-76 score.

Indiana basketball is having yet another difficult season, holding a 14-8 record. The Hoosiers are in danger of missing the NCAA tournament, which just can't happen for Woodson. Indiana last made March Madness in the 2022-23 season.

The Hoosiers are in a bad skid. The team has lost three games in a row, and five of their last six.

Mike Woodson is on the hot seat for Indiana basketball

Woodson would be in very hot water if he missed another NCAA tournament. The coach is in his fourth season at the school, but has struggled in Big Ten conference play.

Woodson is just 5-6 in the conference this season. He's 36-35 overall in the Big Ten since he got the job in Bloomington, which just won't get it done at the school. Indiana has expectations to compete for national championships, since Bob Knight brought the school several national championships in his tenure.

Indiana hasn't been the same since Knight left under turmoil in 2000. The school has made just one Final Four in the last 25 years.

The first two seasons went fairly well for Woodson. He led Indiana to the NCAA tournament in both campaigns, and won a game in the tournament during the 2022-23 campaign. Last year, Indiana went 19-14 and missed March Madness.

Woodson may not survive another year if he can't get to the tournament this year. He and his staff worked the transfer portal hard this last offseason to reload the roster.

The last time Indiana basketball made the Sweet Sixteen was in 2016, and that needs to change. Indiana basketball has five national championships, and national titles are something fans expect as often as possible.

Indiana next plays at Wisconsin on Tuesday. The Badgers are 16-5 on the year.