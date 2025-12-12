Losing both Pete Alonso and Edwin Diaz, it's hard to argue against the New York Mets being the biggest loser of the Winter Meetings. However, the Mets aren't the only team reeling at the conclusion of the Meetings.

One of the biggest moved that occurred during the event was Kyle Schwarber signing a five-year, $150 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies. The designated hitter drew plenty of suitors, but the Phillies managed to keep him in Philadelphia.

The Cincinnati Reds were one of those teams chasing Schwarber. Coming up short, and the Reds' reaction to losing Schwarber makes Cincinnati one of the biggest losers coming out of the Winter Meetings.

Red shut down after losing Kyle Schwarber

Schwarber grew up in Ohio, giving Cincinnati somewhat of a home field advantage in free agent. While they were ousted in the Wild Card Round, the Reds are coming off of a playoff appearance. Signing Schwarber would've proved the team is serious about competing.

That goes for the Phillies or any franchise seriously interested in the designated hitter. During the 2025 campaign, Schwarber led MLB with 132 RBIs and led the National League with with 56 home runs. It's not hard to see why he landed such a lucrative contract.

Losing out on Schwarber is already a tough beat for the Reds. But what really makes them Winter Meetings losers are their post-Schwarber plans.

Cincinnati does not plan to target any other expensive free agents, via Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. The Reds had a clear vision in terms of landing the designated hitter.

“The Reds are not expected to pursue other expensive free agents,” Rosenthal wrote. “Their offer to Schwarber, a native of Middletown, Ohio, about 35 miles north of Cincinnati, was tied to their belief that his addition would help drive ticket sales.”

If the Reds truly don't plan to spend much more, it's fair to wonder if those ticket sales will go up. Cincinnati has a slew of talented youngsters such as Elly De La Cruz and Hunter Greene. However, they have to compete with teams such as the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs in the NL Central. Not to mention other overall National League competitors such as the Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers. It's clear they need a bit more firepower to keep up.

There isn't much talent available on the market quite like Schwarber's. Especially if the Reds aren't going to get into the bidding for Kyle Tucker or Cody Bellinger. But if Cincinnati had enough resources to make a competitive offer to Schwarber, they must be used. The Reds can't just hang their hat on making the playoffs, they must make a real attempt to march forward.

While the Winter Meetings are a significant event, there is still plenty of offseason left to go. But if the Reds sit back and watch teams around them continue to grow, they'll be left behind come regular season.