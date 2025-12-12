Less than two weeks after accepting the head football coach position at Kentucky, Will Stein is zeroing in on his first defensive coordinator. The Wildcats are reportedly closing in on a deal with Texas A&M's Jay Bateman to make him a member of Stein's inaugural staff.

Bateman, 52, is wrapping up his second season as defensive coordinator at Texas A&M. The longtime defensive coach is inches away from joining his third different SEC program in four years, On3 Sports' Pete Nakos reported.

Bateman will join Joe Sloan as Stein's inaugural coordinators. Stein hired Sloan, who has spent the last four seasons with LSU, as his offensive coordinator within days of accepting the job.

Bateman initially rose to prominence as the defensive coordinator at Army in 2018, where he was named a Broyles Award finalist. His defense played a key role in the Black Knights' 10-2 season, ranking top 10 in the country in total yards and points allowed.

With nearly two decades of experience as a defensive coordinator, Bateman will provide a veteran presence on Stein's otherwise young coaching staff. Bateman also has previous stops as a defensive coordinator at Siena, Elon, Ball State, and North Carolina.

Bateman's departure will force Texas A&M to now have to replace both its offensive and defensive coordinators in the offseason. Elko's offensive coordinator, Collin Klein, accepted the head coaching position at his alma mater, Kansas State, three days after Kentucky hired Stein.

Texas A&M's coaching shakeups come in the weeks leading up to its matchup with Miami in the first round of the College Football Playoffs. Klein has already confirmed he will remain with the Aggies until the end of the season, with Bateman likely to do the same.