On Tuesday night, Nebraska was upset by Iowa, 57-52. After the game, Cornhuskers' coach Fred Hoiberg admitted that Nebraska was rattled in the game. It showed immediately in the post-game, as Iowa fans stormed the court, with one fan putting his phone in the face of Hoiberg. The Nebraska coach then slapped the phone out of the fan's hand.

On Wednesday, it was Iowa apologizing for the incident, according to ESPN.

“The University of Iowa Athletics Department implemented its court‑intrusion guidelines following last evening's Iowa vs. Nebraska men's basketball game. Unfortunately, an individual gained access to the court through a restricted area, directly confronting Coach Hoiberg and putting Nebraska players, coaches, and staff in a reactive situation,” Iowa's athletic department said in a statement.

“We apologize for this incident and will conduct a review of our procedures and security measures to determine what adjustments may be needed to further strengthen our protocols and help prevent similar incidents in the future,” the statement continued.

Article Continues Below

There will be no punishment for Hoiberg, according to the Big Ten.

The Big Ten “discussed the situation with both institutions, is taking no action in relation to Coach Hoiberg, and appreciates the efforts by Iowa’s administration to address postgame security protocols in the interest of preventing a similar occurrence from happening in the future.”

Nebraska and Hoiberg have declined to comment on the incident. Still, it may be clear why Hoiberg would react like that. Beyond the upset and the phone being shoved in his face, the Cornhuskers have struggled as of late. After a 20-0 start, Nebraska has lost four of their last six games. Three of the losses were against ranked opponents, falling to Michigan, Illinois, and Purdue. This is their first loss to an unranked opponent.

Nebraska is now 22-4 on the season, and 11-4 in conference play. They will look to return to the win column on Saturday, as they host Penn State.