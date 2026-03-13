Almost every NFL team got out of the gates of free agency hot. Teams were looking to improve their rosters by spending big, and now most of the best players who were on the open market have already agreed to new contracts. It oftentimes takes overpaying to land free agents because interested teams are competing against 31 other franchises. However, that makes genuine free agent bargains all the more sweet. Every so often, teams will land a free agent steal, so check out the gallery to see what the best contracts handed out were so far this offseason.

Contract: Three years, $42.4 million

Mike Evans is 32 years old and coming off an injury-riddled season, one that was the worst of his career so far. Therefore, at first glance, handing him a three-year deal worth $42.4 million might seem like an overpay, not a steal. One has to dig deeper to understand why this was such a bargain for the San Francisco 49ers.

Firstly, Evans could certainly bounce back in a big way this season. He had previously gone for 1,000-plus yards in 11 straight seasons, something only Jerry Rice had done before him. Until this past season, Evans had always embodied consistency, so a resurgence seems likely. He is a big-bodied receiver who racks up production in the red zone, as a possession receiver, and on the deep ball.

That is exactly what the 49ers need, because the team has already lost Deebo Samuel in the last year, and they might lose Jauan Jennings and Brandon Aiyuk, too. Furthermore, Evans wasn't paid as handsomely as a lot of his free agent peers, despite being the best pass catcher who hit free agency. All of Alec Pierce, Wan'dale Robinson, Romeo Doubs, and Rashid Shaheed were given larger contracts than Evans, but the newest 49ers just might outplay the lot of them going forward.

Contract: One year, $9 million

Last offseason, the New England Patriots spent more money in free agency than any other team. It resulted in them improving from a 4-13 record to making Super Bowl 60. Their 2025 free agent additions included Stefon Diggs, Harold Landry, Robert Spillane, Carlton Davis, Milton Williams, Morgan Moses, Mack Hollins, K'Lavon Chaisson, Marcus Epps, and Garrett Bradbury, all of whom played a part in the team making it as far as any team can in the NFL season.

The NFL is a copycat league, so after seeing New England's success, much of the rest of the league followed suit in being aggressive in free agency, yet they still allowed the Patriots to add yet another piece. Better yet, Kevin Byard was signed on the cheap. The safety led the NFL with seven interceptions last year, which helped the Chicago Bears as a whole become the NFL's turnover leaders.

This was the second time in which the safety led the NFL in that category, but the Patriots were able to add him for just $9 million. The Patriots are stocking back up, and it could result in them taking the next step forward and becoming champions.

3. Reed Blankenship, Houston Texans, S

Contract: Three years, $24,750,000

The one thing going against Byard is his age. While he is coming off a great season, his best days are also likely in the rearview mirror. Reed Blankenship, meanwhile, has yet to even hit his prime. The 27-year-old already has championship experience. Now, he will be joining arguably the best defense in the league.

The Houston Texans ranked first in the NFL by allowing just 277.2 yards per game. Blankenship will be joining the loaded defense for just over $24 million. Bryan Cook, Coby Bryant, Jalen Thompson, and Alohi Gilman were all signed for more as free agent safeties this offseason.

Article Continues Below

Blankenship excels in both coverage and against the run. He will make an already great defense even scarier going forward, yet he will do it at a discounted rate.

Contract: Two years, $12,250,000

The era of running backs being underpaid and underdrafted is seemingly over. This free-agent period proved it, as players including Travis Etienne and Kenneth Walker were given huge contracts. There were still some steals at the running back position, though. Rico Dowdle is one such example.

Dowdle signed for $12,250,000 over two years with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The running back may now be starting for his third different team in as many years. He surpassed the 1,000-yard threshold with both the Dallas Cowboys and the Carolina Panthers. Don't be surprised if he does so again with the Steelers.

In Carolina, Dowdle was expected to be just a backup to Chuba Hubbard because the latter ball carrier had been signed to a big contract extension. However, Dowdle played his way onto the field and far outperformed Hubbard. He may continue progressing and could further break out with the Steelers.

1. Nahshon Wright, New York Jets, CB

Contract: One year, $5.5 million

The biggest steal of NFL free agency thus far has been the New York Jets' acquisition of Nahshon Wright. The former Bears cornerback racked up the interceptions just like Byard did. Wright had five interceptions last season. He plays an aggressive style of cornerback, and that is exactly what the Jets needed.

Last season, they became the first team to finish a season with zero interceptions since the statistic was first recorded in 1933. The Jets were able to get one of their best potential fits for just $5.5 million, and the fact that he wasn't paid more by someone is a genuine shock.

The 2025 season was a breakout one for Wright, so perhaps teams were afraid to give him a long-term contract on the chance that his breakout campaign was a fluke. The Jets only signed Wright for one year, though, so if he doesn't pan out, the repercussions are minimal.