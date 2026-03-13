The Milwaukee Bucks suffered a blow against the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center on Thursday after Ousmane Dieng was ruled out for the remainder of the contest due to illness.

Dieng has been playing well since the Bucks acquired him from the Chicago Bulls before the trade deadline, even instantly earning a starting spot.

Milwaukee announced on X that he will not return to the game. Dieng, who exited in the third quarter, failed to score in 14 minutes.

The Bucks are looking to stop a two-game skid, while the Heat are coming off a memorable win against the Washington Wizards, with Bam Adebayo exploding for a mind-blowing 83 points.

Dieng probably has a chip on his shoulder after the Oklahoma City Thunder shipped him, along with a second-round pick, to the Charlotte Hornets in February despite helping them win last season's championship. The Thunder received Mason Plumlee in return.

Dieng was then moved to the Bulls, along with Collin Sexton and three second-round picks, in exchange for Coby White and Mike Conley Jr. Two days later, Dieng ended up on the Bucks in a three-team deal that also involved the Phoenix Suns.

The feeling of being pinballed was not good for Dieng's morale, but since landing in Milwaukee, he has seen a bigger role, averaging 8.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.5 assists in 22.9 minutes.

At 22 years old, he has a lot of upside. Being moved to the Bucks, where he could learn from Giannis Antetokounmpo, looks like a blessing in disguise for the 11th overall pick.

As of writing, Miami is ahead of Milwaukee in the fourth quarter.