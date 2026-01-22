Iowa State star Audi Crooks has been having a record-setting 2025-26 NCAA season, and she's landing herself in elite company as a result. While helping the Cyclones end their five-game losing streak with a decisive 93-68 revenge win over Cincinnati, Crooks became the first Division I player since Caitlin Clark to put up double-digit points in 86 straight games.

Crooks had 24 points, five rebounds, four assists, and two blocks in 32 minutes during Iowa State's beatdown of Cincinnati on Wednesday, topping the Bearcats just weeks after the Cyclones were upset by the unranked opponent on January 7. The contest was also significant because it marked Iowa State's first win of 2026, helping the team right the ship just as the push for the NCAA Tournament is set to begin.

Even as the DI player with the longest active double-digit scoring streak, Crooks still has quite a few games to go before passing Clark's record of 129. While Clark was at Iowa, there was only one game in her college career where she registered less than 10 points in a game.

When Clark moved on to the WNBA in 2024, she set another record in double-digit scoring for a rookie at 34 games. However, Washington Mystics phenom Sonia Citron surpassed her with 35 double-digit contests in a row the year after, proving that Crooks also has a chance to break Clark's record.