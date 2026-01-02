Audi Crooks has been dominating all season offensively for No. 10 Iowa State and shows no sign of slowing down. The star junior put up 35 points and 13 rebounds against Houston en route to the Cyclones' 80-62 win on Wednesday.

Crooks went 17-of-21 from the field as she topped 30 points for the fifth straight game and double figures for the 80th straight contest, making her scoring streak the longest that's actively ongoing in the nation. She played a large role in helping Iowa State extend its undefeated record as the team shot 53% overall and 50% from beyond the arc while owning a 52-24 scoring advantage in the paint.

First player in the last 17 years to have five straight 30-point games on 60% shooting or better!! That’s our @AudiCrooks 🤩 🌪️🏀🌪️ pic.twitter.com/FWUMP04vYD — Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) December 31, 2025 Expand Tweet

Cyclones guard Jada Williams has complemented Crooks' game all season, and that was no different in this game as she added 16 points and a career-high 14 assists. The duo combined for 25 points on 11-of-15 shooting in the first half alone.

Iowa State is proving it's a formidable foe to face this NCAA season, and Crooks verbalized the team's growing confidence when it took down in-state rival Iowa in early December. She made it clear that the Cyclones remain focused on taking down any opponent placed in front of them, whether the team is ranked or not, and aren't paying attention to any outside noise.

“I feel like now we're officially battle-tested. You know, people were commenting on our schedule, and now there's not much else to say,” Crooks said. “Honestly, we're not concerned with the noise and what everybody has to say online. We're worried about the mentality in our locker room [and] that we have in practice. I feel that comes with maturity. It's really easy to get sucked into social media and public opinion … this team, we're all a little bit older and a little bit wiser.”

Crooks and Iowa State will continue to prove how dominant they can be when they're tested against just their second ranked opponent of the 2025-26 NCAA season. The Cyclones will take on No. 22 Baylor on Sunday.