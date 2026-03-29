Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody had a major update towards his rehab following his season-ending injury.

Moody suffered a ruptured left patellar tendon in the Warriors' win over the Dallas Mavericks on March 23. It was an unfortunate turn of events as the guard's best campaign to date comes to an abrupt end.

Less than a week since the injury, Moody had a major update on his health, per NBA insider Brett Siegel. He underwent surgery as he begins rehab as soon as possible and gets major updates in September.

“Moses Moody underwent successful surgery to repair his ruptured left patellar tendon. He will be sidelined indefinitely and will begin rehab immediately. Updates on his progress will be provided during training camp in September,” Siegel wrote.

Moses Moody underwent successful surgery to repair his ruptured left patellar tendon. He will be sidelined indefinitely and will begin rehab immediately. Updates on his progress will be provided during training camp in September. pic.twitter.com/fbJLfrFaqY — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) March 29, 2026

What lies ahead for Warriors amid Moses Moody's recovery

The Warriors have more injuries to deal with as Moses Moody marks another player they have to keep track of in the rehab category.

Moody has been enjoying a breakout campaign in Year 5. He's garnered a starting role in the 2025-26 season, averaging 12.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game throughout 60 appearances. He is shooting 44% from the field, including 40.1% from beyond the arc, and 77% from the free-throw line.

Golden State has a 36-38 record on the season, holding the 10th spot in the Western Conference standings. They are above the Memphis Grizzlies and the New Orleans Pelicans while trailing the Portland Trail Blazers and the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Warriors will finish preparations for their next matchup, being on the road. They take on the Denver Nuggets as tip-off will take place on March 29 at 10 p.m. ET.