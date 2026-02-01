Kansas basketball freshman Darryn Peterson earned a stirring Kobe Bryant comparison before facing BYU. Now he received props from DeMarcus Cousins after leading the Jayhawks past the Cougars.

“Boogie” watched the Big 12 showcase battle on Saturday and dropped one big reaction. He became pleased by the freshman he called “polished.”

“Darryn Peterson pace of game is so polished to be so young! He’s Tough!!” Cousins posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

That's a four-time NBA All-Star and past All-Southeastern Conference standout joining the litany of basketball personalities praising Peterson. And Peterson showed why he's already gunning for both top freshman honors and the Naismith Award.

Darryn Peterson becomes impressive freshman in Kansas vs. BYU

Saturday's showdown became billed as the first of what could be many showdowns between Peterson and AJ Dybantsa of BYU. Both have risen as impactful freshman and early contenders for All-American honors. Some fans even believe both will vie for the Naismith — handed annually to the nation's top player.

He and Dybantsa even drew four different NBA general managers for this matchup inside the Allen Fieldhouse.

NBA GMs are out in full force to watch Kansas' Darryn Peterson and BYU's AJ Dybantsa 🌟 pic.twitter.com/WCbILJbX2z — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 31, 2026

Peterson went straight to work without hesitation — dropping 16 points in the first 15 minutes of action. The first-year collegiate athlete wasted no time with dialing from long range when guarded one-on-one behind the arc.

But he helped blow the roof off his home arena through this hard-charging dunk during the first half.

OMG DARRYN PETERSON😱 “I’m no doctor Jay, but I think he’s feeling pretty good right now.” 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/EPoFnjfKRe — ESPN (@espn) January 31, 2026

Peterson dropped 18 points in just 20 minutes. He left early due to what his head coach Bill Self called cramps.

Still, Peterson scored more than Dybantsa (finished with 17 points) and proved his Jayhawks were the better team in a loaded Big 12 race.