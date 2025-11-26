The Orlando Magic woke up choosing violence on Tuesday night as the shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers stood no chance against them in NBA Cup action. With the 76ers missing Joel Embiid, Paul George, VJ Edgecombe, and Kelly Oubre Jr., the Magic took advantage and laid the smackdown on Philly en route to a 144-103 victory.

The Magic used a 51-25 second quarter explosion to rout a 76ers team, on their own floor no less, and they are continuing the trend of their strong play as of late. They've won seven of their past 10 entering Tuesday night, and they've not just remained afloat — they've also thrived despite the absence of Paolo Banchero.

During this ruthless demolition of the 76ers, the Magic set multiple records. According to Orlando Magic HQ on X (formerly Twitter), the Magic set a new franchise record for most points in a single quarter (51) as well as most points in a single half (86). They also set a new season-high for points (144), surpassing their previous high of 133.

According to Magic PR, this was also their fifth-highest scoring tally in franchise history, marking just the fifth time in their 37 years of existence that they crossed the 140-point mark. Their previous franchise-high in scoring came all the way back in 1990, when they scored 155 against the Denver Nuggets.

Paolo Banchero's absence is freeing up the Magic's supporting cast

Article Continues Below

That 76ers team was so helpless on the defensive end, and the Magic made them pay over and over again. They shot over 53 percent from the field, scored 36 points off 21 Philly turnovers, and lived in the paint, scoring 80 in the shaded area. Their offense ranks seventh in the league (in terms of points per 100 possessions), which is a major glow-up from where they were in years past.

With Banchero out, the Magic have a high-usage void that needs to be filled as a collective. This increased opportunity has meant the world for someone like Anthony Black, who scored 31 points on 12-17 shooting from the field to take advantage of a depleted 76ers backcourt.

Nine different Magic players scored in double figures on Tuesday, and it's this everybody eats mentality on offense that is powering this good run of games for Orlando.