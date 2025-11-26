Stephen A. Smith believes that Antonio Brown's behavior might be a symptom of CTE.

CTE is short for Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, which can only be tested once someone is deceased. Late NFL stars such as Junior Seau, Frank Gifford, and Aaron Hernandez were diagnosed with CTE after their deaths. In 2016, the NFL for the first time acknowledged CTE with football head-related trauma.

In a Nov. 25 episode of the Joe and Jada podcast, Smith theorized that Brown's recent legal trouble could be tied to CTE.

“Personally, I think that’s what Antonio Brown is going through,” Smith said, before referencing his latest arrest. “That’s why he got arrested in Dubai.

Smith then shared a specific 2016 incident in which he believes that Brown suffered which could have led to a potential future CTE diagnosis.

“He hasn’t been the same since that hit with Vontaze Burfict when he was a Pittsburgh Steeler,” Smith continued. “His whole body seized up like Rigamortis.”

Back in 2016 when Brown was signed to the Pittsburgh Steelers, he suffered a concussion when Cincinnati Bengals player Vontaze Burfict got struck in the head during the game.

In addition to Brown's recent legal trouble which he has plead not guilty to attempted murder following a May boxing event, Smith believes there were other behaviors that he has displayed over the years that could be signs of CTE.

“Remember when he was on the Raiders? I said, “Ladies and gentlemen, it’s Thursday. They got a Monday Night Football game. All he has to do is play and shut the f**k up, and by Tuesday afternoon, he’s guaranteed 29 million,” Smith said.

“He opened his mouth anyway, and they cut him before Tuesday,” Smith added.

Brown might be facing up to 30 years in prison if he is found guilty of attempted murder. The former NFL star who has played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, the New England Patriots, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during his 12-year NFL career, is accused of allegedly firing gunshots in the air to clear the noise. He took to X following the incident which went viral online.

“I was jumped by multiple individuals who tried to steal my jewelry and cause physical harm to me,” Brown wrote on X at the time. “Contrary to some video circulating, the Police temporarily detained me until they received my side of the story and then released me. I WENT HOME THAT NIGHT AND WAS NOT ARRESTED.”

He was later arrested earlier this month but was released on a $25,000 bail. His lawyer, Mark Eiglarsh, spoke to NBC and defended his client's innocence.

“I took this case because I passionately believe in Brown’s defense,” Eiglarsh told the outlet in a press release. “The actions he was forced to take were solely in self-defense against the alleged victim’s violent behavior. Brown was attacked that night and acted within his legal right to protect himself from an individual who previously committed criminal acts against him. It’s a privilege to represent him, and I am determined to ensure that justice is served.”