The Kansas Jayhawks were one of the hottest teams in the country before losing to Cincinnati on Saturday. Kansas improved from unranked to No. 8 in the country after a rollercoaster of a season. On Saturday, the Bearcats defeated the Jayhawks 84-68 in stunning fashion, as Darryn Peterson and his team failed to play well in front of their home fans.

This win for Cincinnati has the college basketball world buzzing, and Kansas fans in shock.

It looked like the Wes Miller Era was all but over. But Cincinnati has reeled off 4 straight and is now 7-7 in Big 12 play after handing Bill Self one of his worst home losses since taking over at Kansas. Bearcats have a huge one Tuesday in Lubbock against a Toppin-less Texas… — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) February 21, 2026

Upset in Lawrence. For those who didn’t love the idea of KU being a three-seed in the same region as Illinois… This could change that… Lopsided loss at home for the Jayhawks against Cincinnati – which entered the game 14-12 overall. pic.twitter.com/W9R1Xm1Fbb — Glenn Kinley (@glenn_kinley) February 21, 2026

Cincinnati woke up today with a 14-12 record. It just drilled Kansas by 16 at Allen Fieldhouse. Anarchy? Nope. Just College Basketball. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 21, 2026

The good news? Darryn Peterson has played the entire game thus far (31 minutes). The bad? Kansas trails Cincinnati, 73-60, at Allen Fieldhouse with 3:38 remaining. Moustapha Thiam (26 pts) has torched the Jayhawks – and KU can't shoot it at all from deep. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) February 21, 2026

Darryn Peterson's minutes and him not finishing games have been an issue. Injuries were a big part of the early part of the season, but he has been able to turn things around. Peterson is one of the best freshmen in the country, and the Jayhawks entire season relies on him being healthy and a scoring threat.

Via ESPN Research: Cincinnati's 16-point win is the largest by an unranked team at Kansas since Iowa State won by 24 at Allen Fieldhouse in 1973. The loss also snapped Kansas’ 425-game run of not losing by double-digits at home against an unranked opponent. https://t.co/QOJnxtZu7L — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) February 21, 2026

Cincinnati walks into Phog Allen and knocks off No. 8 Kansas, 84-68 ‼️ Kansas entered the game 84-2 against unranked teams at home.

pic.twitter.com/JNBxsbuzfO — (24-32)Anthony Ramirez 🇮🇪/🇲🇽 (@Talkin2Tony) February 21, 2026

Kansas must bounce back. They host No. 2 Houston on Monday night, followed by a date with Arizona on the road. The Jayhawks arguably have the toughest schedule remaining in the country.