The Kansas Jayhawks were one of the hottest teams in the country before losing to Cincinnati on Saturday. Kansas improved from unranked to No. 8 in the country after a rollercoaster of a season. On Saturday, the Bearcats defeated the Jayhawks 84-68 in stunning fashion, as Darryn Peterson and his team failed to play well in front of their home fans.

This win for Cincinnati has the college basketball world buzzing, and Kansas fans in shock.

 

 

 

Darryn Peterson's minutes and him not finishing games have been an issue. Injuries were a big part of the early part of the season, but he has been able to turn things around. Peterson is one of the best freshmen in the country, and the Jayhawks entire season relies on him being healthy and a scoring threat.

 

Kansas must bounce back. They host No. 2 Houston on Monday night, followed by a date with Arizona on the road. The Jayhawks arguably have the toughest schedule remaining in the country.