There was a major development at the World Baseball Classic on Saturday, when Team Japan lost to Venezuela. Japan got beat by a 8-5 score. Team Japan's star Shohei Ohtani opened up after the game about feeling that pain of defeat.

“All I can say is that it’s really frustrating,” Ohtani said, per USA Today. “It was the kind of game where we had chances to win. It wasn’t like we were completely overwhelmed from start to finish. I think there were definitely moments where we had opportunities to win…

“We showed what we do well, but in the end, they overpowered us.”

With the loss, Team Japan is now denied a bid in the World Baseball Classic semi-finals. This year's WBC has been wild; the Italian team has been a big surprise as it has powered its way to some big wins.

Ohtani, who is coming off two World Series titles with the Los Angeles Dodgers, is trying to stay positive about the experience.

“Of course it was a wonderful experience,” he said, “but if you don’t win it all, then in a sense it’s a failure. That’s probably what the result comes down to.”

Ohtani is now on his way to rejoining his Dodgers in spring training.

Team Japan struggled against Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic

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Team Japan's bullpen just couldn't keep down Venezuela's offense. Japan allowed Venezuela to score six runs in the final five innings.

“Everyone was working only toward winning the championship: the manager, the staff, the people behind the scenes. Everyone was aiming for that. So, it’s very disappointing for it to end like this,” Ohtani said.

Venezuela is now in the WBC semis for the very first time.

“My country right now is celebrating,’’ Venezuela manager Omar Lopez said. “It's extremely happy. It's on the streets. They're drinking right now, and that makes me happier than anybody else in this world, because this is the only thing that I can do. This is the only thing that I can do for my country.”

Venezuela moves on to play Italy in the WBC semi-finals. That game is scheduled for Monday.