The New York Mets have been optimistic for the past few weeks, as the injury update for Francisco Lindor showed that he could possibly be ready before Opening Day. That optimism only grew stronger as the latest update says that he will be in the lineup for their game soon, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post.

“Francisco Lindor in today’s lineup for the Mets,” Puma wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

That's good news for the Mets, and it looks like he will be ready to play on Opening Day against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said two weeks ago that it was too early to tell when Lindor would be back from the broken hamate bone in his left hand.

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“I think we're still too early; it's hard to tell right now, especially knowing Lindor,” Mendoza said. “This is a guy that I wouldn't be surprised if he comes in a week before we have to break and he says, ‘Hey, I'm ready to go.’”

Days after that, it was reported that Lindor was playing catch.

“Francisco Lindor played catch yesterday and the hope is he’s able to take batting practice tomorrow. Seems like a good sign for the notoriously quick healing Lindor to reach his goal to play Opening Day,” NHL columnist Jon Heyman wrote on X.

There's no doubt that the Mets will need Lindor sooner rather than later, and he will be key for a team that made a lot of changes over the offseason.