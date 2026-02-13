The No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks are set to take on the No. 5 Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday. After playing without Darryn Peterson in the 82-78 win over the No. 1 Arizona Wildcats, it sounds like the Jayhawks will have their star guard back in the starting lineup against the Cyclones.

Reports indicate that Peterson, who is a true freshman, is expected to play on Saturday against Iowa State, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. Head coach Bill Self claims that Peterson will for sure be a starter for Kansas in this matchup.

“Kansas star Darryn Peterson is ‘good to go' for the game at No. 5 Iowa State on Saturday, per Bill Self. He will definitely start, per Self. [Peterson] missed the game against No. 1 Arizona with flu-like symptoms, his 11th missed game of the year.”

Article Continues Below

Despite missing nearly half of the 2025-26 season, many believe Darryn Peterson is destined to be the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. In the 13 contests he has played, the Jayhawks' star is averaging 20.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. He's also shooting 48.9% from the field and 41.9% from beyond the three-point line.

Kansas has just seven games remaining in the regular season. The Jayhawks are in a prime position for the Big 12 Conference Tournament. The contest against Iowa State is huge for the conference, as the outcome could change the landscape of the Big 12 in the final weeks of the season.

Look for Darryn Peterson to play an integral role in the Jayhawks' matchup against the Cyclones. His presence on the court is an advantage for Kansas, as Iowa State will have its hands full trying to defend the backcourt.