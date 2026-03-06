The Alabama basketball program has been on a great run recently, thanks to Nate Oats. He has taken the program in Tuscaloosa to heights they have not seen in terms of overall consistency. They have already gone to a Final Four under him, and one of the biggest keys has been their play style, combined with how well they are recruiting, especially in the NIL era.

According to On3's Joe Tipton, the Alabama basketball program and Nate Oats landed a big commitment from 2026 Top-30 overall recruit Jaxon Richardson. He chose Alabama over USC, Creighton, and Ole Miss. He also received offers from Miami, Cincinnati, Michigan, Florida, Villanova, and others.

Richardson is a McDonald’s All-American and becomes the Crimson Tide’s third commitment of the 2026 cycle. He joins four-star shooting guard Qayden Samuels, who is ranked No. 28 nationally, and four-star small forward Tarris Bouie, who is ranked No. 54 nationally.

It is also worth noting he’s the son of NBA veteran and two-time NBA Dunk Contest champion Jason Richardson. His older brother, Jase, played for Michigan State last season before being selected 25th overall in the 2025 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic.

“They have been there since my freshman year,” Richardson said. “I felt very comfortable with them as people and their style of play, up-tempo on offense, fits my game.”

“Coach Oats is a math guy like me, analytical,” he added. “I have known him since he recruited my brother. He has been close to our family for a while. When I recently went to the hospital for the flu, he and coach Preston Murphy called to check on me.”

Richardson has been on the Alabama campus multiple times and has already acclimated to life in Tuscaloosa.

“I want to help Alabama win at all costs,” he said. “I did go to a football game this past November. The atmosphere was ridiculous. All the support was amazing; the fans were so energetic.”

The 6-feet-6 wing out of Southeastern Prep Academy in Florida has a chance to really grow into a great college player with the Crimson Tide. He is already an explosive athlete, but this will only make him a better basketball player.