The No. 3 Michigan Wolverines pulled off an impressive road feat following their nail-biting win over the Iowa Hawkeyes on Thursday night.

Michigan has made serious waves as a national championship contender, enjoying a remarkable campaign in Year 2 under head coach Dusty May. In just a short amount of time, he brought the program back to significant relevance as it is experiencing its best regular season this decade.

The Wolverines are trying to end the regular season strong after locking up the Big Ten regular-season title. Iowa tried its best to make a dent to those efforts but came up short by a 71-68 score. This game ended up allowing Michigan to make Big Ten history, per ESPN Insights.

“Michigan is the first Big Ten team in 50 years to finish a season undefeated in true road games (Indiana in '75-'76) 🔥,” the post read.

ROAD WARRIORS 😤 Michigan is the first Big Ten team in 50 years to finish a season undefeated in true road games (Indiana in '75-'76) 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1TZO4W63y0 — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) March 6, 2026

How Michigan played against Iowa

Article Continues Below

No. 3 Michigan continues to be persistent throughout its incredible campaign, escaping with the road win over a solid Iowa squad.

Four players scored in double-digits for Michigan in the win. Yaxel Lendeborg led the team with a stat line of 16 points, eight rebounds, two assists, one steal, and a block. He shot 4-of-6 from the field, including 2-of-2 from beyond the arc, and 6-of-8 from the free-throw line. Morez Johnson Jr. came next with 16 points and eight rebounds, while Aday Mara had 14 points and eight rebounds. Meanwhile, Elliot Cadeau provided 11 points and nine assists.

Michigan improved to a 28-2 overall record on the season, going 18-1 in its Big Ten matchups so far. They already secured the top spot in the conference standings. They are above the Michigan State Spartans and the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The No. 3 Wolverines will look forward to their regular-season finale, being at home. They host No. 8 Michigan State for an in-state rivalry showdown on March 8 at 4:30 p.m. ET.