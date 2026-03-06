Jeremy Fears broke one of Magic Johnson's records following his performance in the No. 8 Michigan State Spartans' matchup against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Thursday night.

Fears is going through the third season of his collegiate career with the Spartans. He is having his best year to date with the program, becoming one of the best passers and playmakers in the country.

Going into Michigan State's clash with Rutgers, Fears had 264 assists and counting. He stood at fourth place on the program's all-time list for most assists in a season, trailing legend Magic Johnson and others for the top spot.

Fears was successful in his pursuit of Johnson, taking over third place with the historic feat. In 28 minutes of action, he finished with a stat line of 21 points, eight assists, two steals, and a rebound. He shot 7-of-10 from the field, including 1-of-2 from beyond the arc, and 6-of-9 from the free-throw line.

Jeremy Fears has officially passed the legendary Magic Johnson for third on Michigan State’s all-time single-season assists list 🫡 pic.twitter.com/1SaVDLicKb — Ball Exclusives (@ballexclusives) March 6, 2026

How Jeremy Fears, Michigan State played against Rutgers

Article Continues Below

Jeremy Fears can certainly be proud to achieve history that involves Magic Johnson. His performance was also crucial as No. 8 Michigan State ended its 2025-26 home slate with a win over Rutgers.

Four players scored in double-digits for Michigan State in the win, including Fears. Coen Carr delivered a strong performance of 21 points and six rebounds on 6-of-9 shooting overall, including 1-of-2 from downtown. Jaxon Kohler came next with 15 points and seven rebounds, Carson Cooper had 14 points and six rebounds, while Cam Ward provided nine points and nine rebounds.

Michigan State improved to a 25-5 overall record on the season, going 15-4 in its Big Ten matchups. They control the second spot in the conference standings, being above the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Nebraska Cornhuskers while trailing the Michigan Wolverines.

Rolling with five consecutive wins, the No. 8 Spartans will look forward to their regular-season finale. They are on the road when they face No. 3 Michigan on March 8 at 4:30 p.m. ET.