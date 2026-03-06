In a shocking turn of events during the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament quarterfinals, Belmont Bruins were upset by the Drake Bulldogs following a stunning 100-79 loss. Belmont was the No. 1 overall seed in the MVC Tournament and had received a bye in the opening round.

Belmont’s upset loss is even more stunning considering the fact that Drake had come into the conference tournament on a nine-game losing streak. Prior to beating Southern Illinois in the opening round of the MVC Tournament, they had not won a game since Jan. 28. Drake had also suffered the loss of head coach Ben McCollum and star guard Bennett Stirtz to Iowa back in the offseason.

Following the upset loss, social media came alive with reactions to Belmont being eliminated from the conference tournament after only one game.

Prior to the loss to Drake, Belmont’s previous largest margin of defeat this season was 11 points, back on Feb. 9 in a loss to Bradley.

With the loss, that likely ends Belmont’s chances at making the NCAA Tournament. For a small conference like the MVC who only gets one bid to the Big Dance, that spot is reserved for the conference tournament winner. It’s going to take an awful lot of sympathy from the selection committee to put the Bruins into March Madness.

Belmont finished the season at 22-4 overall, and 12-3 in MVC play. They had been the clear-cut best team in the conference all season long. This was Casey Alexander’s seventh season at the helm as Belmont head coach. He’s managed a winning record in each season he’s been there, and led the program to an NIT appearance in 2021-22.

After the loss to Drake, it appears as if another NIT appearance might be in the cards.