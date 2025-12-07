The Kansas basketball program has had a middling start to the 2025 college basketball season, currently sitting at 6-3 ahead of Sunday's tilt against the Missouri Tigers. Kansas is currently ranked at number 21 in the country, with a relatively weak patch in the schedule coming up.

For the past couple of weeks, the Jayhawks have been without star point guard Darryn Peterson due to injury, but on Sunday, the team got a positive update on his status for the game against Missouri.

“Self confirms that Peterson is back,” reported Shreyas Laddha of the Kansas City Star on X, formerly Twitter.

“We’re at full strength,” said Self.

Peterson is widely thought to be among the best NBA Draft prospects in the country as this college basketball season continues. Most pundits have the number one overall draft pick race as being between him, Duke power forward Cameron Boozer (son of former NBA forward Carolos Boozer), and BYU forward AJ Dybantsa.

Peterson hasn't had much time on the floor so far on the season due to his injury, but when he has been on the court for the Jayhawks, he's been excellent, showcasing his unique combination of size, athleticism, and outside shooting touch to torch opposing defenses, as well as being a menace on the defensive floor in his own right.

In any case, as previously mentioned, up next for the Jayhawks is a game against Missouri on Sunday afternoon. Up next for Kansas basketball after that clash will be a road game against North Carolina State.