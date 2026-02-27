The Orlando Magic continue their chase for the NBA Playoffs as they currently sit at seventh in the Eastern Conference standings. Despite all the highs and lows of the season thus far, franchise star Paolo Banchero has remained as their consistent leader on both ends of the floor. Always paying attention to the details, Banchero's latest Air Jordan 4020 PE sneakers may have a hidden meaning stemming from a pre-game ritual.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

Magic's Paolo Banchero will be the first to admit stretching before any basketball activity is a non-negotiable. He details suffering from shin splints as a junior and it hindering his game, until he met with a trainer who taught him a stretching routine with a rubber band. While difficult at first, Banchero kept with the routine and eventually saw his shin splints disappear. He's incorporated the routine before all basketball activities ever since.

“Ever since then, I just never stop doing it, and now I can't workout, I can't practice without doing it, it activates my body.I think just being my size, being flexible and being able to move in different directions and stuff, it's all important.”

Banchero's Air Jordan 4020 PE

Article Continues Below

Paolo Banchero debuts a new Air Jordan 4020 PE inspired by his training band 👀 pic.twitter.com/JM4Ra5tiAo — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) February 23, 2026

Paolo Banchero Air Jordan 4020 PE pic.twitter.com/AUOyKz4bKq — ミドリマン☘️ (@midorimanbb) February 24, 2026



Signed as a Jordan Brand athlete, Banchero is always first in line to rock his own PE (player exclusive) of the latest Jordan technology. Recently seen in the Air Jordan 4020, the sneakers draw perfect resemblance to the vibrant green color of the rubber band Banchero uses during his routine. Featured in a clean white and neutral grey base, we see the green along the back heel, outsole, and most notably the oversized strap across the midfoot.

While rocking the new PE's, Banchero tallied 16 points, seven rebounds, and eight assists en route to a 111-109 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. Clearly, both the pre-game stretching and sneakers paid off, but we're not sure as to whether this colorway will release to the public just yet or remain exclusive to the former Rookie of the Year.