The New York Giants are sorting through their free agent wish list and trying to decide the trade value of certain players. But one player won’t be moved. And this ridiculous Pro Bowl trade definitely isn’t happening, according to a post on X by New York Post Sports.

“The Giants will look to trade Dexter Lawrence,” Paul Schwartz said. “False. Ridiculous. Not true. They are not in the business of giving away their best players, or their better players, when they have no one to replace them with. John Harbaugh has no interest in trading him, they are not going to trade him, and that's all there is to it.”

Giants DT Dexter Lawrence staying put

New head coach John Harbaugh said Lawrence means a lot to the defense, according to a post on X by Art Stapleton.

“John Harbaugh adamantly expresses desire for Dexter Lawrence to remain a Giant: “How important is he? Really important. He's super, super important. He's a cornerstone football player. Not really a cornerstone. He's more like the middle stone. He's right in the middle. He's a very big stone, you know, and he's a very active, athletic stone.”

The Giants' general manager said the rumors aren’t coming from within the organization, according to giantswire.com.

“I don't know where this Dex stuff is coming from,” Joe Schoen said this week at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Lawrence is still only 28 years old. And he made three straight Pro Bowl appearances before a less-than-effective year in 2025.

The biggest drop came in sacks. Lawrence totaled a career-high nine sacks in 2024, but managed only half a sack in 2025. And he played five fewer games in 2024, totaling just 12 compared to all 17 in 2025.

His eight quarterback hits marked the lowest of his career. Lawrence had four tackles for loss, the lowest total since his rookie season in 2019. And, as one might expect considering the other numbers, his 31 total tackles were a career low.

Those are some ugly numbers. They are bad enough to make it understandable why people would think the Giants might move on from Lawrence.