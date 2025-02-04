Kansas basketball extended Bill Self's incredible streak with its 69-52 victory over No. 8 Iowa State. The No. 16 Jayhawks blew away the odds in an affair that was basically over by halftime. Guard Zeke Mayo led Kansas with 17 points and also recorded eight rebounds. At the same time, center Hunter Dickinson and forward Flory Bidunga each had four blocks in a dominant defensive performance for the Big 12 powerhouse.

CBS Sports College Basketball Insider Jon Rothstein noted the historic nature of this win.

“Kansas is now 38-0 at home on Big Monday under Bill Self.”

Big Monday brought a massive victory for Kansas basketball

The Jayhawks' win was huge for a program looking for a signature victory in the Big 12. Bill Self's team has had a trying season. This squad was the preseason No. 1 team in the country but is now 16-6 and fifth in the conference. Kansas basketball is on the verge of not winning its conference in consecutive years for the first time in the Bill Self era.

One reason this team was so hyped up was a few factors. First, the Jayhawks brought back two decorated starters: Hunter Dickinson and Dajuan Harris Jr. Kansas basketball's starting center is a two-time All-American and four-time all-conference selection.

Harris Jr. was a starter on the Jayhawks' 2022 title-winning squad. The Columbia, Missouri native is also a former Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and a three-time Big 12 All-Defensive team selection. Bill Self also brought in some accomplished transfers, like Zeke Mayo and AJ Storr. While Storr has had an uneven start to his tenure in Lawrence, Mayo has become a consistent second-leading scorer behind Dickinson.

The Jayhawks' schedule has been daunting so far, but it will lighten up going forward. Kansas' next six opponents are against unranked opponents, meaning this team has a chance to rack up wins. That being said, losing any of these contests could damage this team's overall resume. Following this section of the schedule, the Jayhawks will then face No. 13 Texas Tech, No. 5 Houston, and No. 20 Arizona.

Right now, Kansas basketball is a No. 3 seed in ESPN's projected bracket. That seed can rise or dramatically fall in the coming weeks. The Jayhawks ultimately showed a gear defensively on Monday that they will need to exhibit going forward if they want to live up to the preseason hype. Two more games are scheduled to take place on Monday. Fortunately, both those matchups are on the road, so Bill Self's streak at home will survive another season.