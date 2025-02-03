ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Iowa State-Kansas prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Iowa State-Kansas.

The Kansas Jayhawks are reeling after yet another Saturday collapse. Two Saturdays ago, Kansas led Houston by six points with under 20 seconds left in overtime and somehow allowed the Cougars to tie the game, send it into an additional overtime period, and lost at home. That was a shocking and quick unraveling after being mere seconds away from winning.

Then came this past Saturday in Waco against Baylor. As opposed to crumbling quickly — in a 20-second span — Kansas endured a prolonged, slow-motion disaster. The Jayhawks led Baylor by as many as 21 points and were up by 19 at halftime. They watched Baylor come all the way back, but then they pushed their lead back to eight points at 63-55 midway through the second half and had seemingly stabilized. Nope. Baylor then responded with an 11-0 run for a three-point lead. The Bears were able to extend the lead and ultimately win without too much tension at the very end. The final score was 81-70 Baylor, a 32-point shift from KU's earlier 21-point lead. The Jayhawks simply lack composure right now. Coach Bill Self has a veteran core which should be able to display poise in big moments, but that has not been the reality of this team in recent weeks. Kansas is used to being a top-four seed in the NCAA Tournament, but KU is at risk of dropping to a No. 5 seed if it doesn't reverse course.

Iowa State is going through its toughest stretch of the season to date. The Cyclones were bitterly unlucky one week ago at Arizona. They watched Arizona's Caleb Love hit a 55-foot heave at the buzzer to send the game into overtime. The Wildcats then dominated the extra period to give ISU a gut-punch loss. Iowa State then lost at home to Kansas State on Saturday in a game which was a wipeout. ISU has to find a way to bounce back if it wants a No. 1 seed for the NCAA Tournament. That position is in jeopardy after these recent defeats.

Here are the Iowa State-Kansas College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Iowa State-Kansas Odds

Iowa State: +1.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +106

Kansas: -1.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -128

Over: 145.5 (-110)

Under: 145.5 (-110)

How to Watch Iowa State vs Kansas

Time: 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN

Why Iowa State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Iowa State has lost two straight games. Does anyone really believe the Cyclones will lose three straight? This team is too good to do that. ISU will be hugely motivated to play well after pulling a clunker against Kansas State this past weekend. ISU could not have played much worse. Kansas is a solid team, but the story of this game is that Iowa State's ultimate outcome depends on what the Cyclones do, not what their opponent does. If Iowa State plays to its capabilities, it will win. We think Iowa State is likely to play up to its potential.

Why Kansas Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kansas just blew a 21-point lead. The Jayhawks will be even more motivated than Iowa State, given how ugly their Baylor loss truly was. Bill Self will have his team's full attention, and the Jayhawks are going to come roaring out of the locker room before a hyped home crowd in Phog Allen Fieldhouse. Kansas will create a snowball effect in terms of momentum and will play a very energized game which will put Iowa State back on its heels. This will enable Kansas to win in what is basically a pick'em game.

Final Iowa State-Kansas Prediction & Pick

This is a total coin flip, given that both teams are coming off brutal losses. If one team was coming off a win, we would likely pick the team which lost its most recent game. Since both teams are coming off gut-punch losses, it's really hard to know which way the winds will blow here. We think you should pass on this one.

Final Iowa State-Kansas Prediction & Pick: Iowa State moneyline