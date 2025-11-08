18-year-old freshman Darryn Peterson is already being discussed as the potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. He certainly isn't the first college basketball star to receive serious hype — but sometimes the top prospects are overrated. Peterson, who is still settling into the college world with Kansas basketball, features all of the tools to reach his ceiling, though. While other college hoops stars have been hyped too much, Peterson is far from overrated.

What makes Peterson so special, though? After all, there aren't many players who earn Kobe Bryant comparisons before even playing a college basketball game.

Here's why Peterson is the real deal.

Darryn Peterson's balanced overall game

Peterson is six-foot-six and checks in at 205 pounds. He's listed as a guard, giving him a size advantage over some other players with similar roles. The big guard is not exactly a new phenomenon in today's basketball world, but Peterson offers extreme balance in his game.

A combo-guard, the Kansas basketball freshman can create his own shot while also making plays for others. He can score from anywhere on the floor. Need a three-pointer? Peterson can find the bottom of the net from deep. Looking for a guy to finish at the basket? Peterson is your guy.

Many young players with elite scoring prowess are not willing to share the ball on a consistent basis. Peterson is unselfish in his approach to the game, meaning he's more than willing to pass the rock. Additionally, the guard is a strong ball-handler and can blow by defenders while implementing a crafty approach.

Defensively, Peterson seems to play hard and can cause havoc on the perimeter. He's a guy who has a high basketball IQ and is going to record a respectable amount of steals while also forcing ball-handlers to either pass or take a difficult shot.

Peterson's balance is what sets him apart from other top prospects. Although his game is not the same as 2025 No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg's, there are some similarities when it comes to overall balance. Flagg played forward in college but was able to do a number of things well on the floor — both offensively and defensively. The same can be said for Peterson as a guard.

Peterson's potential impact on the Kansas basketball program

Kansas has high hopes this season. They aren't a top ranked team, but the Jayhawks could realistically upset expectations if Peterson plays up to his potential.

Kansas features depth on the roster. Additionally, there are multiple players who can perform at an especially high level. The Jayhawks are prepared to give Peterson a significant opportunity. There won't be any restrictions despite the fact that he's only a true freshman. Head coach Bill Self is a believer in Peterson's game and wants to see what the 18-year-old can accomplish on the floor this season.

“He makes the game look easy,” Self said of Peterson following his 21-point debut in Kansas' 94-51 victory over Green Bay on Monday, via Joshua Schulman of si.com. “It's not that easy. In the first half, he was playing downhill, and he played really well. He's a good player. His poise is well beyond his years, without question.

“Teams will do a good job guarding him. He'll have off nights, and that stuff's gonna happen. He's young, but he's about as mature as any 18-year-old around anywhere I would say.”

The sky's the limit for Darryn Peterson.