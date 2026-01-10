The Chicago Bulls will be back in action on Saturday against the Dallas Mavericks. This was two days after their scheduled game against the Heat was postponed due to court issues. Fortunately for Jalen Smith, he got another day off to get back into form after battling a recent concussion.

During shootaround, Smith got some shots in and was all smiles while doing so, per K.C. Johnson of The Chicago Sports Network. According to the NBA Injury Report, Smith is listed as “questionable.

The Bulls are 17-20 and have lost their last three games. Smith has played in 30 games this season and is averaging 9.0 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. Additionally, Smith has rotated between coming off the bench as a backup for Nikola Vucevic. Additionally, he has started in three games in place of injured starters. Also, Josh Giddey remains out due to a hamstring injury, and Zach Collins is out due to a toe injury.

Smith has shown production primarily coming off the bench. Over a three-game stretch, he averaged 10.0 points and 8.0 rebounds per game. On Dec. 31 against the New Orleans Pelicans, Smith had a double-double of 14 points and 14 rebounds. Additionally, he had another double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds against the Orlando Magic.

In 2020, Smith was drafted by the Phoenix Suns out of the University of Maryland. He played in Phoenix from 2020 to 2022, then was traded to the Indiana Pacers. Smith played in Indiana from 2022 to 2024 before being traded to Chicago in 2024.

That June, Smith signed a $27 million contract with the Bulls.