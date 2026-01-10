Florida State football continues navigating a period of transition following another notable roster departure. Seminoles defensive back Edwin Joseph has committed to Ole Miss, closing a turbulent chapter in Tallahassee after three seasons with the program.

The move marks another significant departure for the team undergoing continued roster reshaping, as Florida State works to reestablish stability and accountability within its locker room while navigating the modern realities of the transfer portal and heightened scrutiny surrounding on-field performance and leadership dynamics.

The update on the defensive back’s future was shared by On3Sports’ Transfer Portal account on X (formerly known as Twitter), detailing Joseph’s next steps in his collegiate career.

“BREAKING: Florida State transfer safety Edwin Joseph has committed to Ole Miss, @Hayesfawcett3 reports.”

Article Continues Below

Joseph, a former four-star recruit from Hollywood, Florida, developed into a productive contributor despite Florida State’s broader struggles. His departure follows public friction during the 2025 season, most notably a sideline exchange with head coach Mike Norvell during an October loss to Stanford that drew national attention.

The transfer comes as Florida State attempts to regain footing after finishing 5–7 this season and posting a 7–17 record over its last 27 games. Roster turnover has accelerated under Norvell, particularly on defense, where Joseph’s exit follows a widely reported sideline spat with the head coach and removes an experienced safety with ball-hawking instincts and SEC-level athleticism.

The redshirt sophomore's commitment strengthens Ole Miss at a pivotal moment. The Rebels are now led by Pete Golding following Lane Kiffin’s departure to LSU, and Golding played a key role in maintaining Joseph’s recruitment through the coaching transition. The addition aligns with Ole Miss’ emphasis on continuity and defensive identity as the program looks to remain in College Football Playoff contention.

Joseph arrives in Oxford with two seasons of eligibility remaining and is expected to immediately bolster the Rebels’ secondary. For Florida State, the loss underscores the challenge of rebuilding momentum while navigating public setbacks and continued roster churn entering the 2026 season.