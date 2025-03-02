Zeke Mayo had disgusting racist messages to show from Kansas Jayhawks fans after the team's loss to Texas Tech on Saturday.

Mayo revealed the messages on social media via X, showing how some fans of the Jayhawks went too far with their direct messages to the star. He conceded his performance had a lot to be desired, as he looks to bounce back in the next game. Mayo had five points and three rebounds but shot 1-of-7 from the field, including 0-of-5 from three.

“I 100% deserve all the criticism in the world. My performance was beyond pitiful today, and has been for a while now. I work my ass off everyday to be great, but I can’t be perfect all the time. I’m sorry to our fans and my teammates, I will continue to get better,” Mayo said.

The post got a lot of attention since, reaching 2,000 likes, 500 comments, 300 retweets and over 240,000 views.

How Zeke Mayo, Kansas played against Texas Tech

It was a tough loss for Zeke Mayo and the Kansas Jayhawks, losing 78-73 to the No. 10 Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Kansas fought back from an early deficit, trailing 48-37 at halftime. They ignited a run in the second half, tying the game at 73 apiece. However, the Red Raiders scored the last five points of the day as the Jayhawks failed to respond.

Three players scored in double-digits for the Jayhawks. KJ Adams led the way with 21 points and 13 rebounds, Hunter Dickinson had 18 points and nine rebounds, while Rylan Griffen provided 11 points and four rebounds.

Kansas fell to 19-10 on the season, including 10-8 in Big 12 Play. They are sixth in the conference standings, trailing the likes of Iowa State and BYU.

The Jayhawks will look to rebound in their next matchup, being on the road. They ace the No. 4 Houston Cougars on March 3 at 9 p.m. ET.