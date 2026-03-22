On Saturday, the Michigan State basketball program punched its ticket to the Sweet 16 with a relatively comfortable win over Louisville in the Round of 32. It was another solid game for point guard Jeremy Fears Jr., who dished out 16 assists in the victory.

In fact, with his performance over the first two games of the tournament, Fears Jr. has etched his name into the Michigan State basketball record books.

“Jeremy Fears Jr. has 27 AST in his last two games,” reported ESPN Insights on X, formerly Twitter. “That mark passes Magic Johnson for the most AST over any 2-game NCAA tournament span by a Big Ten player in 50 years.”

Anytime a player is passing the legendary Magic Johnson in the all-time record books, it's certainly a positive sign.

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Fears Jr. didn't have a good shooting night on Saturday against the Cardinals, shooting just 3-13 from the floor, including 1-4 from beyond the three-point arc. However, he still made his impact felt with his ability to set up passes for his teammates, helping guide the Spartans to the Sweet 16 in the process.

It's safe to assume that once they get there, Michigan State will need its point guard to be slightly more efficient from the field than he has been through two tournament games so far. Michigan will have to wait for the results on Sunday in the Round of 32 to settle before they know who it will be playing in the Sweet 16 later this week on Friday.

For now, Fears can celebrate passing an iconic point guard on the school's all-time list.