UCLA basketball will be going up against a tough test when they face UConn in the second round of the NCAA basketball, but it might be a battle that many want to see, strictly based on the coaches. Mick Cronin and Dan Hurley are two of the most passionate coaches in the game, which has led to technicals and even sometimes ejections.

Before the matchup, Cronin was asked about the sideline antics that he and Hurley get criticized for, and he had a simple but hilarious response.

“It's ridiculous. Everybody needs to get a life, bro. Come on, man. You wanna win big, but you think Coach Hurley isn't supposed to be intense? But you wanna win? Come on man,” Cronin said.

Mick Cronin on the sideline antics he and Dan Hurley have caught flak over: "It's ridiculous. Everybody needs to get a life, bro. Come on, man. You wanna win big, but you think Coach Hurley isn't supposed to be intense? But you wanna win? Come on man."pic.twitter.com/IQCq3dXgBE — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 21, 2026

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There's no surprise that Cronin was animated with his response, but Hurley also had his own response to the critics.

“I think when you look at the best programs, the best organizations, the best coaches, there’s high degrees of accountability in those organizations. There’s high degrees of responsibility, discipline, proficiency, productivity, and work ethic and standards, so holding 18, 19, 20-year-old young men to those standards on a daily basis is what forges championship teams,” Hurley said.

No matter what it seems like Cronin and Hurley do on the sidelines, their teams are still winning games at a high level, which is why they're in this position now.

When coaches are fiery like both of those guys, the team usually plays harder, and that leads to longevity in college programs. It's what has led Hurley to help his team try to get to a third Sweet 16 appearance in the past four seasons, and has Cronin thinking about an upset against UConn.