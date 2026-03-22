The Denver Nuggets have lost twice in the last four games and will be looking to generate momentum when they take on the 35-36 Portland Trail Blazers at home. Portland are on a three-game winning streak that has pushed them to the periphery of the play-in.

They are currently 9th in the East and are tied 1-1 with Denver in the season series. However, the Nuggets demolished them 157-103 in their last meeting and are the obvious favorites on paper to get another win.

They are chasing multiple teams and are currently perched at 5th in the Western Conference with a 43-28 record. The following predictions are based on odds by DraftKings.

Blazers vs. Nuggets Odds

Trail Blazers: +8.5 (-110)

Nuggets: -8.5 (-110)

Over: 241.5 (-110)

Under: 241.5 (-110)

Blazers vs. Nuggets Key Injuries

Portland remains shorthanded in key areas. Damian Lillard is out for the season, while Shaedon Sharpe is also sidelined. Jerami Grant and Vít Krejčí are both listed as day-to-day and their availability will be gametime decisions.

In comparison, Denver is almost entirely healthy. Only Peyton Watson is listed as questionable for this one, with their entire slate of stars fit and firing for this one.

Blazers vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

Denver are not having the most dominant seasons thus far. However, they have been solid at home and fans can expect another win based on the following trends:

Nuggets are 4-1 in their last five home games.

Denver averages 120.7 points per game (No. 1 in the NBA).

Nuggets lead the league in three-point percentage (39.2%).

On the other hand, the Trail Blazers have their task cut out for this one, and may have a mountain to climb in Denver.

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Trail Blazers are 9-11 ATS as road underdogs.

Portland owns a -11.3 average scoring margin in those games.

Blazers rank 23rd in offensive rating this season.

Their most recent matchup ended up with the Nuggets winning by a whopping 54 points. However, with the series tied 1-1 and the recent momentum, the Trail Blazers will be hoping to pull off an upset, although their injury outlook is also concerning.

Keys to Blazers vs. Nuggets Matchup

The Nuggets have one of the most efficient offenses in the league. Led by Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, Denver are the highest-scoring offense in the NBA (120.7 PPG).

Jokic is averaging 28.1 points on 57.4% shooting and produced 32 points in under 30 minutes during the blowout victory. The Blazers sit 17th in opponent points in the paint, which directly plays into Jokić’s strengths as both a scorer and facilitator.

On the perimeter, the gap is even more pronounced. Denver shoots 39.2% from three (No. 1 in the NBA), while Portland ranks 29th at 33.8%. Hence, Denver not only has the in-form stars, they are also a more productive system. The Trail Blazers have had struggles with point creation despite the recent momentum, especially in the absence of Lillard and Sharpe.

Blazers vs. Nuggets Prediction and Pick

The Nuggets will look to dictate proceedings right from the get-go. Jokic can be expected to take charge once again. However, even if Portland manages to crowd him out, Denver’s shooting talent and the ability to slow down transitions are bound to cause problems.

Murray scored 31 points in the last game and the Nuggets have more than enough shooters to cause problems the entire night. However, the Trail Blazers will look to cause problems of their own.

Deni Advija, Donovan Clingan and Jerami Grant have all been among points while the likes of Scoot Henderson and Jrue Holiday will also contribute. The Trail Blazers might need to shoot better than they have in recent games barring which Jokic and company can be expected to keep their distance.

Final Blazers-Nuggets Prediction & Pick: Denver Nuggets -8.5 (-110); UNDER 241.5 (-110)