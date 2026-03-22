After gutting their roster at the trade deadline, the Minnesota Twins are now figuring out which direction to take their organization. But now, the Twins may have to enter their 2026 campaign without an intriguing pitcher.

Matt Bowman has opted out of his contract with Minnesota, via Jon Heyman of the New York Post. He was scheduled to pitch on Sunday, but that decision seems likely to throw a wrench in those plans. The Twins must now decide if they want to add him to their roster. Or, Bowman could be preparing to join a different franchise's pitching mix.

The right-hander allowed just one hit and one walk over three shutout innings during his time with Team Israel in the World Baseball Classic. Bowman has a perfect 0.00 ERA in spring training as well, and a 6/2 K/BB ratio over his 5.1 innings. While it may just be a bit over eight innings total, his performance is sure to attract the attention of someone around the league.

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Bowman is offering any team that signs him 231 games of major league experience. He holds a 4.38 ERA and a 194/83 K/BB ratio. Bowman is coming off of a rough 2025 season with the Baltimore Orioles. The righty posted a 6.20 ERA and a 18/6 K/BB ratio.

However, his work during spring training and the WBC has painted Bowman in a new light. Whether it be in Minnesota or not, he is looking to continue his strong momentum into the regular season. The Twins now have a decision to make on the relief pitcher.