Louisville basketball had some problems with injuries during the 2024-25 campaign. The Cardinals lost a few players for the year early on, including forward Kasean Pryor. Pryor is doing better though after dealing with a knee injury that left him off the floor.

Kelsey gave a positive injury update for his star forward, when asked by reporters in recent days.

“Great,” Kelsey said, per On3. “Yeah, great. From a medical standpoint, he’s on pace. Probably even ahead of schedule. You’d have to talk to Katie about that. Typically, that’s a nine to 12-month thing, and he’s exactly where he needs to be.”

Pryor tore his ACL when playing in the championship game of the Battle 4 Atlantis. The forward had established himself early on in Louisville's season as a tenacious defender, who hustles for loose balls. He averaged 12 points and six rebounds a game before the injury. He previously played at Boise State, USF and Northwest Florida State.

Louisville made the NCAA tournament despite Pryor's injury, but the team lost their first game to Creighton.

Expectations are high for Pat Kelsey and Louisville basketball this year

Kelsey is about to enter his second season at Louisville. He had an outstanding campaign in his first year, as he nearly won the ACC championship. That was impressive considering he didn't have Pryor or star guard Koren Johnson for most of the season. Johnson suffered a torn labrum.

Kelsey came to Louisville after the team parted ways with Kenny Payne. Payne struggled considerably in his short time at the ACC school. Kelsey previously coached at College of Charleston and Winthrop, where he led each of those respective schools to the NCAA tournament.

Expectations in Year 2 are big for Kelsey. Louisville basketball was a national power when Rick Pitino was leading the charge, but the program has since fallen on hard times after a difficult divorce from Pitino. Cardinals fans hope that Kelsey can continue his success this season.

Although Johnson ended up transferring, Louisville basketball brought in some talented players. The Cardinals have several transfer stars including sharpshooting guard Isaac McNeely, who comes in from Virginia. McNeely is one of the top three-point shooters in the ACC.

Louisville basketball has a solid non conference schedule in Kelsey's second campaign. The Cardinals play both Arkansas and Kentucky outside of the ACC. The college basketball season starts in the fall.