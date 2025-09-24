Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt has officially stepped away from her role as chaplain at Loyola Chicago, marking the end of a remarkable era. On her 106th birthday, the beloved figure announced that she would no longer be on campus, essentially closing the book on decades of mentorship and unwavering support for students and athletes, per SI.

Most basketball fans know Sister Jean from the 2018 NCAA Tournament, when she became the face of Loyola’s underdog run to the Final Four. Sitting courtside in her maroon and gold scarf, she captivated the sports world as she cheered on the Ramblers. At the time, she was nearly 100 years old, but her passion made her seem ageless. Since then, her name has become synonymous with Loyola basketball, and her presence at games will not be forgotten.

A lasting legacy of faith and support

Sister Jean’s letter to students summed up her years of dedication. She reflected on seeing students grow “spiritually, intellectually, and socially,” noting the pride she felt in sharing their journeys. For players on the men’s basketball team, her role stretched far beyond prayer. She offered guidance, encouragement, and a sense of stability that lasted over three decades.

Her story reached even further when she published her memoir in 2023, Wake Up with Purpose! What I’ve Learned in My First 100 Years. In the book, she shared the wisdom gained throughout her life and reinforced the values that made her such a grounding presence on campus.

Sister Jean once admitted that her fame was never about her, but about uplifting Loyola and her congregation. “If it’s doing some good for my congregation and for Loyola, then I’ll go for it,” she said. That attitude perfectly defined her rise to the national spotlight. She embraced attention only because it brought more eyes to the causes she cared about.

For more than 60 years, between Loyola Chicago and Mundelein College, Sister Jean embodied dedication to service. Whether speaking to a packed arena or quietly mentoring a student, her impact was undeniable. While she may no longer be sitting courtside, fans can be sure she will still be rooting for the Ramblers from home. Loyola basketball will always carry a piece of Sister Jean’s spirit, and her legacy will echo through every game played at Gentile Arena.