Two of the top teams in the A-10 face off as Dayton visits Loyola Chicago. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Dayton-Loyola Chicago prediction and pick.

Dayton comes into the game at 18-8 on the year and 8-4 in conference play, placing them tied for third in the A-10. They opened the year 4-0 before losses to North Carolina and Iowa State. Still, Dayton would upset UConn on their way to winning five straight. They would lose four of the next five but since then have won seven of the last nine. In their last game, Dayton faced Duquesne. Duquesne would have a four-point lead going into the halftime break. The second half would be back and forth, but Dayton would be able to hold onto a 77-76 victory.

Meanwhile, Loyola Chicago is 17-9 on the year and 8-5 in conference play. That places them tied for third in the A-10. They opened the year, winning eight of their first nine games before losing four in a row. They have won seven of their last 11 games since then. In their last game, Loyola Chicago faced Davidson. Loyola Chicago would have a four-point halftime lead and extend the lead in the second half. Still, Davidson would come back and tie the game with 4:02 left in the game. Loyola Chicago would hold on to win, though, winning the game 77-69.

Dayton: -1.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -114

Loyola Chicago: +1.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -105

Over: 140.5 (-105)

Under: 140.5 (-115)

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN2

Why Dayton Will Cover The Spread/Win

Dayton is ranked 79th in KenPom's rankings this year. They are 38th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 165th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Dayton has been better on the offensive end of the court this year. While they are 117th in the nation in points per game, they are also 65th in effective field goal percentage. Further, Dayton has moved the ball well. They are 58th in the nation in assists per game while sitting 28th in assist-to-turnover ratio.

Nate Santos leads the way for Dayton this year. He comes into the game scoring 13.8 points per game while also adding 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game this year. He is joined in the backcourt by Enoch Cheeks, who leads the team in rebounding this year. He comes in with six rebounds per game to go with his 12.9 points, 1.9 assists, and 1.8 steals per game.

Further, Javon Bennett comes in with 10.5 points per game while also adding 2.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.7 steals per game. Finally, it is Malachi Smith who leads the team in assists this year. He comes in with 5.5 assists per game while adding 10.2 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game this year.

Why Loyola Chicago Will Cover The Spread/Win

Loyola Chicago is ranked 124th in KenPom's current rankings. They are 172nd in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 108th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Loyola Chicago has also been strong on offense this year. They are 178th in points per game while sitting 96th in effective field goal percentage. Loyola Chicago has also moved the ball well this year. They are 54th in the nation in assists per game while sitting 29th in assist-to-field goal ratio.

Jayden Dawson leads the way for Loyola Chicago. He leads the team with 13.5 points per game while having 3.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. Meanwhile, Des Watson leads the team in assists and steals. He comes into the game with 2.7 assists and 1.4 steals. Watson also scores 12.8 points per game while bringing in 3.7 rebounds per game. They are joined in the backcourt by Sheldon Edwards Jr. Edwards, who is scoring 12.4 points per game while adding 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.

In the frontcourt, Miles Rubin leads the team in rebounding this year. He comes in with 5.4 rebounds per game while adding 8.8 points, 1.3 assists, and 2.2 blocks per game. He is joined in the frontcourt by Francis Nwaokorie. Nawokorie comes into the game with 5.9 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.

Final Dayton-Loyola Chicago Prediction & Pick

Dayton does have a slightly better offense in this game, but the Loyola Chicago defense is better. Loyola Chicago is 83rd in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 110th in opponent shooting efficiency. Meanwhile, Dayton is 101st in opponent points per game while playing at a slower tempo, having fewer opponent possessions per game. Further, they are 218th in opponent shooting efficiency this year. Further, Loyola Chicago could have a major advantage in the rebounding game. Loyola Chicago is 75th in the nation in defensive rebounding percentage, while Dayton is 185th. Take Loyola Chicago in this one.

Final Dayton-Loyola Chicago Prediction & Pick: Loyola Chicago +1.5 (-115)